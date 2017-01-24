Public demand consumers court in MB Din

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

People of Mandi Bahauddin district including lawyers’, ex-servicemen and members of civil society have demanded immediate establishment of consumer court in their district to save consumers from exploitation of traders who sell fake and adulterated commodities. President DBA in a statement demanded of the government to legislate for imposition of capital punishment for those adulterating food items, medicines and other commodities including fertilizers and pesticides.

Even now day’s petroleum products are adulterated and there is no check on them. This is a matter of deep concern and the government departments have completely failed to curb the menace of adulteration in milk, medicines and other commodities. President Kisan Wing Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) Mukhtar Virk strongly condemned the failure of the state-run watch dogs for giving free hand to traders to indulge in unlawful trade activities.

He said instead of decreasing, this menace was further spreading which was a matter of grave concern for citizens. District President Aurat Foundation Afzal Javed Advocate said in 2012 Presiding Officer Consumer Court Gujranwala held camp court on in Judicial Complex once a week and provided relief to consumers who suffered at the hands of traders.

This temporary measure continued for some time and then closed. Since then consumers who are financially weak find no alternative to vent out their grievances to any legal forum for relief except remaining silent. He said there was an urgent requirement for setting up consumer court at Mandi Bahauddin to protect consumers’ right as well as to end the nefarious practice of adulteration and overcharging by the traders.