Public blasts admin inability to prevent dengue virus spread

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As the dengue virus is spreading fast in Peshawar. The Peshawarites took to the street to resent the apathy of the district administration and health department in effectively dealing with the epidemic and adopting appropriate preventive measures.

On Tuesday hundreds of residents of Tehkal area came to street against district administration for inability to take adequate measures to prevent the spread of dengue in the area.

The protesters blocked the University Road for a short period and shouted slogans against district administration. They were of opinion that dengue has become rampant in their area due to the inadequate measures by the district government.

Tehkal was the most affected area of the dengue last year too, they said. They further said that hundreds of people in the area become victims of the dengue.

According to reports, at least five people were killed and 291 others were diagnosed with dengue fevers. The protesters said that if government didn’t take proper prevention measure, they dengue cases will spike in the area.

While the Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza confirmed that one person was killed and 205 others were diagnosed with dengue fever in Peshawar during the last week or so the independent sources said the number of those died of the deadly fever was certainly high.

‘At least three people including a close relative of mine has so for eaten up by the dengue fever while more than three hundred people have so far been effected by the dengue’. A resident of Tehkal area told Pakistan Observer adding no adequate measures have been taken by the district administration in this regard.