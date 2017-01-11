PU to focus on quality education: Zafar

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that he would focus on provision of quality education to the students and transform the university into internationally recognized accredited university, making its place among top 500 universities of the world. He was addressing a high level meeting of all deans, principals, directors, chairpersons and heads of departments at Al Raazi Hall here on Tuesday.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Zafar Mueen said that we must work hard for attaining objectives. He said that institutions must have directions and we would develop a comprehensive system keeping in view the needs of the future.

He said that he would ensure merit and transparency at all levels. He said that the quality enhancement cell would be strengthened.

Earlier, Dr Zafar presented his vision and policy guidelines to boost standard of the university in detail. The participants appreciated the vice chancellor for his vision and mission and vowed to work for the betterment of the university.