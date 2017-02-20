PU to be in top 500 universities of world: Raza

125th convocation held

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that there was no any book better than the Holy Quran and if we take guidance from the Holy Book, we can rule the world. He was addressing the 125th Convocation of Punjab University at Faisal Auditorium here on Monday.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Nizamuddin, Registrar Prof Dr Naeem Khan, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Munir, deans of various faculties, members of Syndicate, heads of institutions, faculty members, people from various walks of life and a large number of degree and medal holders were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister congratulated the degree holders and medal winners and said that the country was progressing due to the policies adopted by the government. He said that a few elements wanted to spread terror in country but we were facing them without any fear and we would completely defeat them in war on terror. He said that the government was taking initiatives to bring 5 universities of Punjab in QS ranking with special focus on PU.

He said that he believed in the leadership of PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir and his policies would bring PU in the top 500 universities of the world. He said that it was indicated in the World Economic Forum that Pakistan was 8 points better than India in development. He said that Pakistani nation was far better than European nations and our people should work for their own country rather than seeking nationality of other countries because they would still be considered aliens.

He said that we must serve our country with the passion of patriotism. He said that it was unfortunate that we were widening our gap with our culture and the person who could speak in English language was considered a “literate”. He said that there must be a medical college and a 400-beded teaching hospital at Punjab University.

He announced that 10 buses would be provided to Punjab University on the demand of university administration and assured his full support for construction of 5 hostels and flats for teachers and employees at PU. In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that it was his top priority to bring PU amongst top 500 universities of the world. He said that he wanted to establish culture of quality research at campus and central point of his policy was merit. He said that he believed in devolution of power so he was empowering deans and heads of institutions. He said that he believed in authority with accountability. He said that he was introducing a digital campus management system replacing obsolete existing system.

He said that one window cell was also being set up at Department of Examinations. He said that our youth was full of potential and there was need to polish their talent. He congratulated the participants on achieving their degrees and medals. On the occasion, PU Registrar Prof Dr Naeem Khan announced that on the direction of PU VC, contract lecturership would be offered to the students who would get gold medals in their master’s after completion of their M Phil and this policy had been revived after 35 years. Later, Minister Raza Ali Gillani distributed degrees and medals among the distinguished students.

In Punjab University’s 125th Convocation, 126 PhD, 738 MPhil/MS, 238 Master’s, 178 undergraduate degrees and 174 medals were distributed among students. As many as 80 medals were distributed among undergraduate students while 94 medals were distributed among Master’s students. A total of 1454 degrees, medals and prizes were distributed in the convocation.