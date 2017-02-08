PU to be brought among top 500 universities: VC

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University vice-chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that the incumbent administration is ensuring quality research and education at Punjab University to bring it among top 500 universities in the world.

He was addressing a seminar organized by Quality Enhancement Cell at Al Raazi Hall in connection with World Quality Day here on Wednesday.

Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, Director Lahore School of Management Dr Ali Sajid, Director QEC Prof Dr Amir Ejaz and Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Prof Dr Tahir Jamil, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Zafar Mueen said that the administration was making efforts to bring university at the level which it really deserved.

He said that we were working on a system to introduce quality at all levels in the university. He said that Punjab University had a lot of resources and potential and the administration had taken the challenge to improve its world ranking. He said that quality should be in every aspect of our life. He said that German and Japanese products were known for quality and we comfortably pay high cost just for that reliability and quality.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Ali Sajid gave a detailed presentation on quality through cultural change and focus on thinking and attitude. He said that the organizations must work on bringing change in attitude and thinking. Dr Amir Ejaz briefed the participants regarding measures being taken and role of QEC for enhancing quality in various disciplines. Later, souvenirs were presented among the participants.

Moreover, Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir chaired a meeting of deans to discuss upgradation of university healthy centre and other important matters.

The meeting decided that laboratories of the centre would be upgraded and community service model would be adopted. It was informed that renovation work of laboratories and washrooms had also started. It also discussed various proposals to beautify campus and security measures to ensure tightened security.