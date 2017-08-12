PU teacher wins Turkish academic award

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Professor of Zoology and former registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan has been awarded the prestigious Turkish ‘Mevlana (Rumi) Academic Exchange Programme Award’ for the year 2017.

According to the Council of Higher Education of Turkey, the Mevlana (Rumi) Exchange Program is intended to help improve bilateral academic linkages and research collaborations between Turkish and Pakistani universities. Under the academic staff mobility programme, Prof Naeem Khan will visit Kastamonu University in northern Turkey from October 1-15, 2017 to give a series of seminars and lectures.