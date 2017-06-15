PU teacher honoured

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Dean Faculty of Life Sciences and former Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan has again been awarded the International Professional Travel Award-2017 by the American Fisheries Society, USA. Dr. Khan has been invited as an international guest speaker to attend the 42nd annual conference of the American Fisheries Society held in University of Montana, Missoula, Montana, USA, from May 22-26, 2017, where he presented his award winning scholarly research paper entitled “Sustainable Agro-Based Earthen Pond Integrated Carp Fish Farming in Pakistan: Transfer of American Fish Feed Technologies”.

Prof. Naeem Khan has consecutively been awarded the AFS International Travel Grant Awards for years 2014, 2016 and 2017 respectively. In the last leg of his academic engagement in North America, he visited University of British Columbia (UBC) Fisheries Center to study and develop research collaboration and academic linkages between UBC and Punjab University.