PU Syndicate approves Rs 9b budget

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Syndicate meeting, presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir, on Thursday approved Rs 9 billion budget for the year 2017-18.

The university expects a total grant of Rs 2.548 billion from Higher Education Commission, 38 percent of the total budget. To encourage research activities, the university has increased research grant from Rs 120 million to Rs 150 million.

According to other salient features of the budget, special students will also be provided with free education along with boarding facilities while students taking admission on sports basis will be provided with free education. The university will continue to waive off tuition fee of Hafiz-e-Quran. The university has allocated Rs 70 million for overseas scholarships and Rs 70 million for participation in national and international conferences.

In order to facilitate students, Punjab University is providing funds of Rs 11 million to its students in terms of scholarships, student affairs and career counseling and other activities. Moreover, HEC scholarships worth 9.74 million rupees and PEEF scholarships will also be provided to students. Punjab University is providing Rs 220.40 million Hostel Subsidy, Rs 4.83 million Transport Subsidy and Rs 10.14 million Internet Subsidy to students. The net subsidy on the mentioned services has been increased from Rs 210 million to Rs 270 million and in addition to the above, subsidy on electricity bills in teaching departments is also being provided. PU has allocated Rs 410 million for development projects.

Moreover, elected members of Punjab University Academic Staff Association and Senate flanked by a large number of faculty members from different departments stormed into Syndicate meeting and staged a protest demonstration outside Vice Chancellor’s office.

The university administration also had to shift meeting’s venue from committee room of vice-chancellor’s office to the Committee Room of Planning and Development wing situated on second floor. However, the teachers continued to follow the venue and stormed near the meeting room.

Elected members of the Senate Dr Kamran Abid and Engr. Dr M. Azhar Naeem told members of the Syndicate that the court had stayed Syndicate meeting and the approval of the Chancellor had also not been sought. They said the meeting had been convened in sheer violation of orders of Lahore High Court.

Talking to media outside VC office, PU’s elected members of Senate and Academic Staff Association including Dr Kamran Abid, Engr. Dr. M. Azhar Naeem, Dr Ayub Afridi, Dr. Yumna, Institute of Geology’s former Director Shahid Samini and others said that the meeting was illegal.