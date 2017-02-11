PU students protest against violence

Staff Reporter

Progressive Students Alliance of the Punjab University staged a protest demonstration outside the Lahore Press Club (LPC) here on Saturday against the alleged violence on campus by a student organisation.

Alliance President Jassam Baloch, talking to media, alleged that the said organisation injured his many colleagues and held scores of others hostage in Hostel No 4 of the university.

Meanwhile, another group of students of the Punjab University, belonging to different cities of the province, also demonstrated in front of the LPC to register their protest against alleged violence in the university. They demanded the government take immediate action against the alleged miscreants.