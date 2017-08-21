PU students get honoured

Punjab University students have won top positions by showing outstanding performances in co-curricular inter-varsity activities organized in connection with Independence Day celebrations. The competitions were organized by PU Directorate of Students Affairs and Punjab Higher Education Department. Students including Khadija Javaid in Painting, Saqib Rasheed in Urdu Essay writing, Asad Sharif in Qiraat, Atif Shafique and Halima Ahmed in Quiz, Abdul Haseeb and Shabahat Qamar in Urdu Speech, Shehan Zafar and Masooma Fatima in English Speech, Rameesha Khan in English Declamation and Ghufran Chishti in National Songs clinched first positions in Lahore Division.

While, in provincial round, Khadija Javaid in Painting, Saqib Rasheed in Urdu Essay Writing, Asad Sharif in Qiraat, Shabahat Qamar in Urdu Speech, Shehan Zafar & Masooma Fatima in English Speech and Rameesha Khan in English Declamation got first positions. Sadia Ashraf in Naat, Halima Ahmed in Quiz and Ghufran Chishti in National Songs obtained 2nd positions. Atif Shafique and Abdul Haseeb sustained 3rd positions in quiz.—NNI

