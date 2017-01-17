PU signs MoU with Nanjing University

Staff Reporter

Punjab University has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nanjing University, China to promote bilateral relations here on Monday.

In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was held at committee room of Vice Chancellor’s office in which PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen, China’s Cultural Consular and Director of China Cultural Center You Yi, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla and others were present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed various issues of mutual interest and stressed the need to enhance bilateral relations. Dr Zafar Mueen said that we must establish CPEC Centre at Punjab University and thanked Chinese government for establishing Confucius Centre at PU.