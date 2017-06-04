PU Senate, ASA demand Mujahid Kamran back as VC

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University’s elected members of Senate and Academic Staff Association have demand of Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif appoint Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran as Vice Chancellor, to restore peace and academic culture on campus since he has vast administrative experience and tops the list of three candidates on merit.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, PU Academic Staff Association’s Treasurer Dr Azhar Naeem, executive members Naeemullah Khan, Dr Ayub Afridi, members of PU Senate including Dr Kamran Abid, Dr Abdul Qayyum and others said that after the appointment of Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar, the university had collapsed totally because of administrative failure. They said that the university had stopped progressing academically because of wrong policies and practices of PU VC Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasar.

They said that the Dr Nasar had withdrawn his several unwise and illegal office orders in five months which was unprecedented in 135 years history of the university after receiving strong criticism, reaction and protests.