PU seminar on Pak-India relations

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies organized a lecture on “Pakistan-India relations: challenges and the way forward” at its auditorium. Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Chairman of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Mumbai, Indian Mr. Sudheendra Kulkarni, Director CSAS Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members, students and M.Phil/ Ph.D scholars of Centre and Department of Political Science attended the seminar.

In his address, Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that although this region has a lot of resources yet it is the poorest region in the world having millions of people living below poverty line. To develop the region, we need peace that will be ensured through mutual dialogue. He said that India and Pakistan can resolve their issues only through mutual dialogue. He also appreciated the contributions of Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid for taking such momentous steps at appropriate time and advised the students to enhance tolerance level among them.

In his address, Mr. Kulkarni appreciated the University of the Punjab for having such a beautiful campus that is not available in whole of India. He said that both India and Pakistan have gained nothing from their rivalry. He said that partition of India and Pakistan was not a tragedy; the actual tragedy is how it happened. We should learn from our past, stop wars and violence and start dialogue with tolerance.

In her welcome address, Dr Umbreen thanked the VC and Mr. Kulkarni for granting time in spite of many other engagements.