PU selection board meeting held as per university calendar

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab University spokesman has clarified that the court has allowed the university administration to proceed in accordance with rules and regulations and the administration has organized meeting of selection board following the university calendar.

The spokesman said that as per university calendar, the consent of selection board members has been sought and the registrar has written letter in this regard on June 15, 2017.

He said that the agenda of the Selection Board has also been circulated well in time. He said that as per sub section 11 of rules of procedure for the meeting of the Selection Board, the registrar, may, if the occasion so demands, convene an emergency meeting of the Selection Board with the approval of the Vice-Chancellor irrespective of the time limit prescribed in rules 2, 3 and 4, which are relating to timeline of meeting notice and agenda circulation.

He said that in sub clause 2, ordinarily, a week’s notice shall be given for a meeting which shall be circulated among the members either through special messenger or by post under a certificate of posting.

He said that according to sub-clause 3, the registrar shall prepare an agenda for a meeting of the Selection Board with the approval of the Vice-Chancellor and shall circulate it among the members either through a special messenger or by post under a certificate of posting, along with relevant papers, ordinarily four days before the date of meeting. He said that as per sub-clause 4, supplementary agenda may be issued by the registrar, if the occasion so demands, 24 hours before the meeting is due to take place.