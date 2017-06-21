PU scientists honoured

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Tuesday organized a ceremony to distribute appreciation certificates among its 16 scientists who have received Research Productivity Award 2016 by Pakistan Council for Science and Technology.

The ceremony was organized at committee room of Vice Chancellor’s office in which PU VC Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization Dr Tahir Jamil and distinguished scientists participated.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir appreciated the quality research work by PU scientists who had brought good name for Punjab University through their hard work.

He said that PU administration would support promotion of research activities on campus and all the teachers would be encouraged to do research.

Those 16 scientists included Prof Dr Muhammad Sharif, Prof Dr Shahzad Naseem, Dr Saira Riaz, Prof Dr Shahida Hasnain, Dr Hafiz Azhar Ali Khan, Prof Dr Muhammad Nawaz Chaudhry, Dr Muhammad Zaeem Ul Haq Bhatti, Prof Dr Muhammad Makshoof Athar, Dr Tayyab Husnain, Dr Muhammad Younis, Dr Abdul Rehman, Prof Dr Tahir Jamil, Dr Tehmina Anjum, Dr Abul Nasir Khalid and Prof Dr Shaheen Naseem Khan. Later, the VC distributed certificates among the scientists.