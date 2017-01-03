PU researcher finds 3.3m year old rare elephant tusk

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Department of Zoology’s PhD student Ghayyour Abbas has made a marvelous discovery of a rare 3.3 million-year-old elephant tusk fossil from the Village Tatrot in Sohawa Tehsil of District Jhelum. In this regard, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir visited Jhelum Campus on Tuesday.

Administrator Jhelum Campus Muhammad Akram Choudhary, Department of Zoology’s Prof Dr Muhammad Akhter and others were present on the occasion. Briefing about the rare discovery, Prof Dr Muhammad Akhtar said that initial scientific investigations have revealed that the tusk fossil perhaps belongs to the extinct Anancus genus of elephants, who roamed in the primitive forest habitat of Jhelum some 3.5 million years ago and measures approximately 6 feet.

He said that the recovered fossil specimen had been transferred to the PU Jhelum Campus on the New Year 2017 evening under his and Dr Muhammad Akbar’s supervision, who were the research supervisors. Researcher Ghayyour Abbas said that the discovery would help investigate regarding environment of the area at that time.