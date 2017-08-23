PU, PSQCA to promote demand driven standardization

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote need-based/demand driven standardization, quality control/assurance education programmes and transfer of technology to the industry for industrial and socio-economic development.

In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was held at committee room of Vice Chancellor’s office in which PU VC Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir, Director General PSQCA Muhammad Khalid Siddiq, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Chairman Departmetn of Physics Dr Hafiz Muhammad Rafiqu, Director External Linkages Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali and others were present.

According to MoU, both the parties would jointly initiate market oriented research and development projects and other activities in the area of common interest, sharing their human and material resources. Both the parties would strive for quality human resource and quality infrastructure in the country.

Both the parties would jointly organize training workshops, seminars and workshops etc.

Punjab University, Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that the MoU would help improve academic and administrative standards of the university.