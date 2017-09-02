PU to promote values of peace, tolerance, harmony

Salim Ahmed

Vice-Chancellor Punjab University Prof Zaffar Mueen Nasar on Friday said a viable multi-facet strategy has been evolved to promote values of peace, tolerance, harmony and diversity among the university youth besides strengthening and encouraging the culture of dialogue and critical thinking among students.

Talking to media here today, he underlined the importance of the role of media and civil society in eliminating extremism in country especially in universities, also emphasized on the efforts required from faculty, staff and the students in promoting peace and tolerance at university campuses.

He said under his command, the students are being involved in various extra-curricular activities. He said that he also directed PU administration, faculty members to extend their whole hearted cooperation with the students to help enhance their academic and general knowledge . He said he adopted the policy of merit in all disciplines without any prejudice and biasness and encouraged dialogue, pluralism and mutual respect among the students and faculties.

He said it is a deplorable fact that the culture of book reading is deteriorating day-by-day in the society and the prices of books are getting higher unduly broadening gap between readers and reading material. Student’s distance with book and reading is one of the main causes of uncivilised behaviours and extremist thinking patterns prevailed in the society. It is the need of time to promote book culture and help the book market flourish to tackle violent fundamentalism. He said under his supervision, he promoted the book reading culture through organizing literary activities and holding frequent book festivals in campus to promote reading habits among the students.

Regarding forthcoming annual admissions to MSc,MA and BS 4-year,he said that “Noting is on stake from his side and he has never been worried about holding the post of VC . On the other hand he will deliver to the best of his abilities and do and die to maintain the highest degree of transparency in admission policy”.

Zaffar Mueen Nasar said that university teachers have been given an unprecedented package of incentives to author good number of books on different topics besides contributing excellent research articles to national and international journals. He said that now varsity is inching towards the entry into top 500 universities of the world by strictly following the international criteria as all energies are now switched over to pursuing latest high class research on modern scientific lines.

He said that overall academic performance of all teachers in terms of timely delivery of quality lectures to students is being monitored on month basis through their respective deans and further necessary steps are also being taken to promote the international standard research in all disciplines.

About the monitoring of the coming admissions, he said that a high level admission committee headed by the senior most dean of engineering Prof Dr. Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt has already been constituted which will make it sure that not a single admission be made out of merit failing which chairman of the department concerned will face music besides strictly disciplinary action.