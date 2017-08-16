PU News – a notable effort

AS 13-page illustrated

and well-produced

newsletter of Punjab University ‘PU News’ has come out last week. Produced by Shabbir Sarwar and Khurram Shazad, with a competent team and under the guidance of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zafar Mueen Nasir, the newsletter has made a visible impact on the activities of Pakistan’s oldest and most prestigious campus.

With a noteworthy and encouraging message of the Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Sharif and a note of Prof. Nasir, elaborating the history of the oldest campus established in 1882, and with its ever growing activities ‘PU News’ truly reflect its remarkable growth and impact on society and educational sector.

The journal has focused on ‘Research innovation based solutions’ and also its much needed expansion to outside Lahore and other Districts in Punjab, like Gujranwala and Jhelum. It has also elaborated on foreign help to improve research projects quality and PU students to get internship at Chinese ICET.

Apart from a pictorial reflection of its has produced some notable papers on Iqbal and about a ‘National Symposium on personalized medicine’. It has also recorded its worthwhile sporting activities as well as thoughts of its Chancellor, Governor Malik Rajwana on ‘positive thinking for development’.

With Punjab University slowly recovering from its recent sutbacks to restore normalcy ‘PU News’ is therefore a step in right direction and deserves compliments.

