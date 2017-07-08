PU awards three PhD degrees

City Reporter

The Punjab University has awarded three PhD degrees to the scholars in various subjects. According to the notification, Sumera Siddiqui, daughter of Abdul Ghaffar Siddiqui, was awarded a degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled “Low Cost Single Cell Protein Based Fish Feed For Early Culturing of Labeo Rohita”.

Sabin Fatima, daughter of Mian Muhammad Ramzan, got degree in the subject of Agriculture (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis entitled “Management of Fusarium Wilt in Tomato Using Non-Pathogenic Indigenous Pseudomonas Strains”. Ali Kamran, son of Muhammad Akhlaque, was awarded degree in the subject of Environmental Science after approval of his thesis entitled “A Study of Municipal Solid Waste Management with Emphasis on Material Flows and Potential Key Parameters in Environmental System Analysis”.