PU announces BA/BSc registration schedule

City Reporter

Punjab University has issued schedule for registration of private students for BA/BSc Part-I annual examination 2017 for those students who have passed compartment failing (one/two paper only) in intermediate supplementary examination 2016.

Such students can apply for online registration and have to submit private registration form alongwith original bank challan of fee Rs 3075/- deposit fee in any HBL/ other bank branch notified for such proposal and other required documents up to 6th Feb 2017. Online registration form is available at Punjab University Web site “http:// Registration Pu.edu.pk.