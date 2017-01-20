PTV controversial decision

Javaid Bashir

Lahore

Recently Pakistan Sports TV entered into an agreement with Karachi Kings team to promote Cricket in Karachi and bring the crowd back to Cricket grounds. PTV Sports Director Dr Nauman Niaz signed the agreement with ARY TV ‘s owner Salman Iqbal. No one can deny the efforts of Salman to promote sports in the country. This collaboration would go a long way to promote cricket tournament. The decision will have negative impact on the govt and create rift between the federal and provincial governments. Prominent political leaders have condemned this discriminatory and controversial decision. Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman JI leader has not only condemned this but also given protest call if decision is not reversed.

Information Ministry is handling the job in a poor manner. These are double standards and show bias against Karachi Cricket team. The concerned authorities must take an appropriate action. Dr. Nauman Niaz should be restored to his position. Breach of agreement must be challenged in the Court of Law by Mr. Iqbal. We strongly condemn this awkward and biased act. The Federal Government has opened another front to its own detriment. It must be noted that PTV is a public enterprise not PML-Government’s mouth-piece.