PTV bans two female anchors after workplace harassment remarks

Staff Reporter

The state-run Pakistan Television (PTV) issued a notification announcing a ban on two of its female anchors who, it claimed, defamed the organization as the two took to social media and talk shows to allege harassment faced by them at the channel.

It should be mentioned here that Female anchors Tanzeela Mazhar and Yashfeen Jamal had complained against a male employee, Agha Masood Shorish, who they claimed, made alleged sexual advances towards them.

After the two resented female workers broke the issue on to the social media, the PTV management on 20 January issued a circular stating that the employees of the organisation were commenting on social media about the matters that were currently being inquired into officially.

“Such comments must be removed or deleted within 24 hours of issuance of the circular, failing which strict disciplinary action will be taken,” the circular read.

The two anchors, however, did not follow the instructions by the management and also talked about the matter on a talk show of local news channel.

A notice was issued by PTVs Controller Current Affairs Habibur Rehman on Monday stating that both anchors are banned with immediate effect from the channel.

The notice said that organization could not afford such insulting and defamatory behaviour by anchors despite an internal inquiry being carried out officially.

According to the notice, an internal inquiry by a female officer of the information ministry having authority of the judicial magistrate is already underway.

A calling attention notice was submitted with the National Assembly Secretariat by the Pakistan People’s Party urging the Federal Minister for Human Rights to take action against incidents of sexual harassment at state-run broadcaster.