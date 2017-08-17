PTS shifts over 100,000 emergency critical patients

Salim Ahmed

Under the Patient Transfer Service (PTS), Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has shifted over 100, 000 emergency critical patients from lower to higher specialized healthcare facilities in Punjab during the last six months.

The Director General, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), Dr. Rizwan Naseer carried out a performance review of Patient Transfer Service (PTS) of the last six months here at the Emergency Services Headquarters on Wednesday.

The Director General said that we are working in close coordination with Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department to facilitate the public in provision of healthcare facilities. The meeting was attended by senior officers of Punjab Emergency Service including Dr. Foaad Shahzad Mirza, Deputy Director HR, Mr. Faheem Ahmad Qureshi, DD Planning & Development, Dr. Muhammad Azam, DD HQrs, Mr. Ijaz Ahmad Virk, DD Finance, Mr. Ayyaz Aslam, DD Ops, Mr. Ali Hassan, Head of Law & Admin Wing and others.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that following the Turkish Healthcare System, Punjab has begun overhauling its healthcare system under the leadership of the Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He said the Turkish Model shows that it is quite possible to achieve major improvements in healthcare performance in a relatively short period of time while utilizing available resources strategically. He said the PTS has shifted over 100, 000 emergency critical patients from low to specialized healthcare facilities in all districts of Punjab during last six months. He said that the Rescuers assigned additional duties for PTS have made it possible to ensure smooth, swift & strategical services delivery thus serving the public in real sense. He further said that the Chief Minister Punjab has appreciated the Rescuers for ensuring services delivery through Patient Transfer Service. Moreover, the PTS has started Feedback System through which we are getting firsthand information of healthcare issues of the patients, he added.