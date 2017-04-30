PTL to restart transport services to northern areas

Islamabad

Pakistan Tours Limited (PTL) will restart its transport services to northern areas from May 1. PTL buses would continue its services throughout season till the month of August. Tourists can avail PTDC motels services along with transport.

PTL would also introduce new transport packages for tourists. PTL motels are subsidiary organization of PTDC. Talking to APP an official of Pakistan Tours Limited (PTL) said that PTL transport also offers discount packages to students and group tourists. He further said tourists from across the country can avail PTL services adding domestic tourists will be on peak during summer holidays of the schools.

Tourists from all over the world has started reaching at the most popular and scenic tourist spot of Naran and Kaghan to beat the summer heat on Saturday. According to a private news channel, tourisms has started once again in Naran, a town located in upper Kaghan Valley in Mansehra District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), after five months.

Hotels and restaurants along with other businesses have also opened due to these tourist activities, and people in large numbers have already started reaching Naran to escape from scorching summer. Mountains in Naran are covered with blanket of snow, whereas, lush green fields have further added to the beauty of this mesmerizing area. The wave of winter is still present in Kaghan Valley.—APP