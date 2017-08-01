PTI’s thanks-giving celebrations

PTI Chairman gave a call to all to come and join thanks giving celebration at the Parade Grounds, Islamabad. Thanks to Allah the Almighty for the relief. The constant struggle that people have waged has brought us to this point. Imran khan said that we all promote the “Agenda of Progress” and planned development will be continued. We will make Pakistan’s economy stronger and get rid of burgeoning debt. Pakistan is bound to emerge as an economic power in the South Asian Region. We are blessed with abundance of natural resources rich in minerals and other deposits. We need to explore and exploit these resources.

If we work hard and apply ourselves towards development of the country, with God’s help we can miraculously change the fate of the country. Let us establish the goals and set standards to meet them. Mr. Sharif is now raising hue and cry over his disqualification. He has no regrets as he thinks he has done nothing wrong. Well Nawaz you will never learn. History is not going to be kind to you.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

