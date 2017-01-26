PTI’s saner approach

ACCORDING to media reports, PTI-led coalition has finalized an ambitious agenda for development projects, which are supposed to be implemented in the next 15 months ahead of the general election in 2018. The agenda envisages a series of projects that will strengthen revenue collection from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and establish efficient institutions that will improve governance in the province.

We have been emphasizing in these columns that different parties that are governing different provinces and the centre should excel in service of the people. After the last NFC award, the provinces have been given more than fifty percent share from the Federal divisible pool as well as important functions under the devolution plan and therefore, they were in an ideal position to compete with each other in development and welfare pursuits. However, we have witnessed mere politicking during last three and a half years. No one disputes the need to keep a strict vigil on govt performance by opposition but this role must be played while remaining strictly within the constitutional bounds. Despite road-blocks created by some political parties, the PML-N Government has treaded the path of development and today it can rightly boast of many projects and welfare programmes to its credit. As against this, the performance of PPP in Sindh and even PTI in KPK is not enviable as neither there is any significant improvement in transparency or good governance nor the lot of the masses has changed for the better. In this backdrop, it is hoped that PTI would vigorously pursue its new vision to ensure that it has something tangible to demonstrate before the next elections. KPK needs modern infrastructure, focus on industry and agriculture, tourism development, exploitation of its hydropower potential and above all improvement in security situation and the provincial Government should better concentrate these and similar other issues that really matter for people.

