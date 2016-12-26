PTI’s CPEC reservations not linked to China: Imran

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan Sunday declared that PTI reservations about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have nothing to do with China adding that China has been a time-tested friend of Pakistan and the CPEC project was destined to change the fate of the country.

“China-Pakistan Economic Project (CPEC) project will change the fate of the future generations of Pakistan. In fact, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s reservations regarding CPEC have no links with China. We have reservations about the Nawaz Sharif-led federal government that has mercilessly failed to fulfill its promises with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the all-important CPEC and denied due share to KP in the project,” former cricket legend told a mammoth really in Swabi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Supremo said that China has always been most trustworthy friend of Pakistan and stood by us in difficult times.

He said that the chief ministers of Sindh and Balochistan should demand their due rights as injustice breeds resistance. “It is responsibility of the federal government to give right to smaller provinces,” Imran maintained.

Imran Khan stressed that CPEC was an excellent opportunity for Pakistan to develop its less-privileged areas, as it is not a road infrastructure but an economic zone and will also alleviate poverty and provide economic opportunities.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif can no longer be trusted as he does not keep his word adding the Pakistan Muslim League government treated CPEC as their personal deal and concealed information and agreements made about it.

“Had I been in place of Nawaz Sharif, I would have thought more about the poverty-stricken area of Pakistan,” Imran Khan said and added that the government of Nawaz Sharif has destroyed all institutions.

He said the people like Asif Zardari were coming to the rescue of Nawaz Sharif & Co but no one will be able to save them from accountability and the people who have lost confidence on them. He said these people can do justice with the people as they were self-centered.

Paying rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam, Imran said the Quaid is revered due to his exceptional character and speaking up for justice in his extensive 40-year struggle. The PTI chief vowed to continue his battle against corruption which he said was eating up the very fiber of society.