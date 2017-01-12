PTI’s counsel concludes arguments

Panamagate case

Islamabad

Submitting a list of judgments on several law points after five days of arguments, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Naeem Bokhari concluded his arguments in the Panamagate case on Wednesday.

A larger bench of the apex court comprising five judges – Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Azmat Saeed, Justice Ijaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Hasan heard the case against the family members of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Naeem Bokhari said Sharif family required to establish that all the transactions about their business in UAE, Jeddah and ownership of Mayfair properties in London were legitimate.

Appearing before a five-member larger bench, led by the Justice Asif

Khan Khosa in Panamagate case about offshore companies of Sharif family, Bokhari contended that there is contradiction in Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif speeches.

Bukhari retreated that Mariam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif remained dependent to her father in past and even after marriage as her spouse does not have any source of income. To which a member of the bench Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan observed that no person can be declared dependent mere on the basis of receiving gifts from his guardian.

Bukhari again argued on dependency and gave its definition from the

Black Law and said there many judgments on it. Justice Azmat said that when the dependent is defined in law then it would be applied to that law, but the generalised definition could against or in your favour.

Naeem Bukhari contended that Prime Minister has to explain about the gifts, which he had given Mariam Safdar and received from his son

Hassan Nawaz. Mariam had no income of own and was living with her father after the marriage.

Bukhari again emphasised that Sharif family purchased the London flats between 1993 and 1996 and the respondents would have to satisfy the court on Qatari connection. Justice Azmat observed that so far there is no direct evidence or document to connect respondents 1, 6, 7 and 8 with the UK properties before 2006.

Justice Khosa asked the PTI counsel that he had raised these questions repeatedly and the court had attended them.

Bukhari on ‘Benami’ argued that it means without name. Justice Ejaz

Afzal said if one man purchase property one side say it was ‘Benami’ while other said that it is not. He said that there some cases of NAB that a man purchased the property but transferred to his son, who had no sources of income of his own. The judge advised him to cite the provision of law.

After arguing case for one hour he begged leave, saying; “I have pain in my back and have to go to doctor for injection of steroid.”

PTI leader Shireen Mizari informed the court that they reach Supreme

Court but find courtroom is locked. When it opens then we find intelligence agencies people are sitting on the seats. She said that occupy the seats for the PML-N leaders.

On his turn, Sheikh Rashid, head of the Awami Muslim League, one of the petitioners in the matter advanced argument with a plenty of judgments citation of Privy Council of the United Kingdom to prove that Qatari prince letter is based on hearsay which could not be considered as admissible evidence in the current matter.

Rashid contended that National Accountability Bureau failed to file appeal against the Lahore High Court judgment which bared the Bureau from reinvestigation of the Hudaibiya Paper Mills (HPML) case where incumbent Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had admitted money laundering of Sharif family.

“If an appeal has been filed against the High Court verdict in the

HPML then we have not come before the Supreme Court in Panama Leaks matter”, said Sheikh Rashid.

Sheikh Rashid requested the apex court to issue directives for re-investigation in the HPML case adding that he is witnessed in different occasion in life that a large number of people were executed on the basis of statement recorded under Code of Criminal Procedure

(CrPC)’ Section 164 but no action had been taken in HPML case.

While concluding his arguments, Sheikh Rashid said in lighter mood,

“At the end, arguments of Sheikh shall remain memorable in this case”.

Jamaat-e-Islami, who is also petitioner in the case, requested the court through its counsels to summon Nawaz Sharif in the matter to which Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa said their client has not made Sharif as respondent in the petition.

Jamaat-e-Islami requested the court to grant permission for amendment in the plea, however, the bench turned down their request saying if they are interested the can file fresh petition to which the counsels sought time to consult their client in the matter. On his turn, Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif contended that he will initially focus on the issue of ownership of four London flats saying it has not mentioned in the Jamaat-e-Islami plea that who was the respondent in this case. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa observed that there were issues apart from

London flats as well to which Makhdoom Ali Khan contended that name of his client Nawaz Sharif was not revealed in Panama Leaks.

He pleaded that Sharif family was linked up and PTI has tried to establish that all of the Sharif family members looted the country as it has named Abbas Sharif, Rabia Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and others. To which Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa asked him to focus on Nawaz Sharif saying the Supreme Court can summon anyone when required.

The court time was about to over to which Makhdoom Ali Khan said he will resume arguments during next date of hearing to which the matter was adjourned till Thursday (today).—SBAAH