PTI’s bad governance turns KP into garbage

Lahore

Railways Minister and PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique Saturday said that bad governance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has turned Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province into garbage. In a statement here, he said that the KP was being run by an ineligible adminstration. “It is a failure of the KP government that its monitoring system got failed in indicating dengue attack in the province,” he added.

He said that Peshawar is under attack of dengue and the Punjab government was present there to help the citizens of the city but Imran Khan was absent from the scene. The minister said that sending of the Punjab government rescue teams to KP was based on humanity and a call of brotherhood.

He said that Imran Khan used to humiliate the Punjab government during dengue attack in Punjab and he did not even come to Lahore during the attack even to express solidarity with the people of the provincial capital. Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the most popular political leader of the country. General elections would be held in 2018.—APP