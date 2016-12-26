PTI worker shot

Observer Reporter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Fazal Zai was injured in a firing incident at Nursery area of Shahrah-e-Faisal in the wee hours of Monday. According to PTI officials, Fazal Zai was shot three times out of which one bullet went through his head. The shooters have not yet been identified.

PTI Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh went to Tipu Sultan Police Station to lodge an FIR He also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a peace loving political party and yet its workers are being targeted. Clauses of murder and terrorism have been included in the FIR.