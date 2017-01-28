PTI women MPAs end boycott of house proceeding

Peshawar

PTI affiliated women members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday ended their boycott of the provincial assembly proceeding after getting assurances that they would be taken on board in decision making. The ruling party women MPAs have boycotted the proceedings of the house for two consecutive days to protest discriminatory attitude of the provincial government with them.

They women MPAs were complaining of their ignoring in development schemes and other crucial decisions taken by the treasury benches. “Their boycott has ended after negotiations with the Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Speaker KP Assembly, Asad Qaiser,” told a PTI women legislator. She said that the Speaker Asad Qaiser has been tasked for remaining in contact with the women legislators and for the resolution of their problems.—APP