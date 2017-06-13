PTI trying to create trouble in PS-114: Saeed Ghani

Staff Reporter

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate in the upcoming PS-114 Karachi by-election, Senator Saeed Ghani, claimed on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to create a law and order situation in the constituency. Addressing a press conference, Ghani maintained that all four PTI presidents in Akhtar Colony including its minority wing’s Jibran Bhatti had joined the PPP. PTI manages to win over Irfanullah Marwat for PS-114 Karachi by-poll. “The PTI has called in its activists from other constituencies to create trouble in PS-114,” he maintained. “PTI activists tried to remove our election campaign flags and banners. They also set some banners on fire.” Ghani said the PPP had been campaigning in the constituency for quite some time. He also lashed out at PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh, saying that he had no standing of his own and was trying to portray himself as a hero with the help of a few people on social media. The PS-114 by-election, which is scheduled to take place on July 9, is expected to be a close contest between PPP’s Ghani, PTI’s Najeeb Haroon and Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Kamran Tessori. PTI replaces young Owais with veteran Najeeb for PS-114 race. The constituency was won by Irfanullah Marwat on a PML-N ticket in the 2013 general elections.