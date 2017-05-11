PTI will soon be declared ‘ineligible,’ says PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League(N) leaders here on Thursday said both Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) will get “disqualified” on charges of foreign funding.

Speaking to mediamen here after attending Supreme Court proceedings, Hanif Abbasi accompanied by PMLN legislators Daniyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhry said Imran Khan was brought to the court because of his persistent lies.

Hanif Abbasi said the lawyer of Imran Khan accepted that PTI was involved in gathering party funds from abroad.

PMLN legislator Daniyal Aziz said PTI was languishing in political wilderness for many years and in elections of 2002 managed to win only one seat and boycotted the elections in 2008.

Later on PTI surprisingly got huge funds from abroad and it formed government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and staged sit-ins in Islamabad, he noted.

He said according to the manifesto of PTI, the party could gather funds at union council, provincial and federal levels.

Daniyal said PTI collected funds from abroad before its staged a sit ins and protest in Islamabad in 2014.

PTI received huge funds of millions of dollars at a turning point in the country’s political history, he said adding PTI attempted to undermine national institutions and damaged reputation of Election Commission, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and others.

He said the attitude of PTI raised a question mark over its commitment to constitutional institutions of the country.

He accused that PTI submitted forged documents in the court.

During the court hearing in foreign funding case, PTI ran away from court proceedings and took the plea that it wanted to hold consultation among the party hierarchy, he added.

Member National Assembly Talal Chaudhry said when Panama Papers case was being heard in the Supreme Court, Imran Khan used to come to the court early in the morning like “a brilliant student going to school”, but when the apex court started hearing of PTI foreign funding case, Imran Khan like a “bad student” ran away from classes.

He said Imran Khan misdeclared his assets, evaded taxes and committed money laundering.

Talal said Sharif family presented its three generations for accountability.

Nobody asked Imran Khan about matters related to his father and children, he said adding but Imran Khan was not even telling about his financial affairs of the last few years.

He said Imran Khan was repeatedly lying to cover up his lies told in the past and refused to give the money trail of his Bani Gala property.

He said PMLN would let Imran Khan take as much time as he wanted in the court but would not let him run away from accountability.

