PTI to come into power with public support

Senior leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that PTI will again come into power in next general election with support of the people.

Talking to various party delegations which called on him at his office here on Saturday, Chaudhry Sarwar said that PTI strongly believes in supremacy of parliament, democracy, constitution and law. PTI always talked about the democracy and constitution but it can’t be strengthened without eradication of corruption and injustice, he stressed.

Related