PTI submits resolution against petroleum price hike in Punjab Assembly

Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed submitted a resolution Monday against petroleum price hike in the Assembly.

The resolution states that the increase in petroleum price is unreasonable and it will result in overall inflation. Mehmood-ur-Rasheed demanded federal government to revert this decision.

Prices of petroleum products were escalated on Sunday after Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) forwarded a summary to the ministry.

Another adjournment motion was moved by Saadia Sohail Rana of PTI over expensive purchase of hepatitis medicines.

It has been said in the adjournment movement that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has purchased Sofiget tablet that is used to cure hepatitis for 48.88 rupees, whereas, Punjab government has bought the same medicine for 55 rupees.

Saadia Sohail Rana demanded to discuss this matter in assembly so that the facts could be revealed.

Breaking from the tradition of monthly revision of the prices of petroleum products, the government has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel for the fortnight..

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs1.77 to Rs68.35 per litre and that of Hi Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs2 to Rs79.22 per litre with effect from January 16 till January 31, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said yesterday.

Sources said the fortnightly increase in prices has been made due to sudden increase in the prices of petroleum products in the international market.—INP