PTI submits additional documents in SC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Saturday submitted additional documents in Supreme Court regarding Panamgate case.

The documents also include a transcript of interviews by Nawaz Sharif’s financial advisor Haroon Pasha.

According to details, it was revealed by Harron Pasha during his interviews on Dec 6, 2016 and Jan 4, 2017 that Sharif family has got all the records of assets’ ownership and revelations in Panama Papers. The financial advisor of Sharif family also said that they would submit all evidences and would try to satisfy the court. Further hearing of Panmagate case would continue from Monday onward and in which the additional documents would be analyzed.