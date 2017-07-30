PTI shows concerns over Shahbaz nomination as PM

Why only Sharif family member being nominated; Is there no one in PML-N for Prime Minister slot, Qureshi questions

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday expressed reservations over PML-N’s decision to nominate incumbent Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif as the candidate to become prime minister. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said, ‘Shahbaz has a pending reference against him in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), what message would it convey to the country and the international community.

He also questioned the tradition of dynastic politics and asked why only a member of the Sharif family is being nominated for the high office and is there was no other individual with in the PML-N suitable for the role. ‘Have our political parties not reached the level of maturity that we can move past our families when it comes to nominating individuals for high posts?’ ‘We feel it would present problems if Shahbaz is selected prime minister. They have so many party members, is there no one else qualified for the position?’

The PTI vice chairman also said the joint investigation report, submitted after the Model Town tragedy, should be made public by Shahbaz if he were to become prime minister as he was the chief minister at the time. He also announced Dr Yasmeen Rashid as PTI’s candidate to contest the NA-120 seat, previously held by Nawaz Sharif.

‘During our meeting today we discussed that NA-120 now stands vacated and we decided to nominate Dr Yasmeen Rashid as our candidate to contest the seat.’ Qureshi said democracy has been strengthened after the Supreme Court verdict and it is not an international conspiracy as some PML-N leaders have claimed. ‘Democracy has been strengthened following the verdict. It is not a conspiracy against democracy. From the start we have been with the Constitution and democracy.’—APP