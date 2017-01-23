PTI should acknowledge PM vision

Peshawar

Advisor to Prime Minister, Engineer Ameer Muqam has said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf should acknowledge the vision of Nawaz Sharif as now PTI leadership has agreed that CPEC was a great achievement for economic change. He said this while addressing the gathering during inauguration of Sui Gas office at Mardan on Sunday. He said that the PTI leaders have accepted that CPEC was for the betterment of people and it would strengthen the economic system of the country.

He said that similarly the PTI leadership should acknowledge Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that his leadership was unavoidable for the nation. He said that PTI Chief Imran Khan would be alone during general elections 2018 because his party old members were leaving the party due to his erroneous policies.

He said that Imran Khan claiming merit policy in KP but on the other hand they discourage the bureaucracy to follow the same policy.—APP