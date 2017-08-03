PTI serves legal notice to Gulalai, demanding Rs 30m

Women wing warns to move tribal jirga

Staff Reporter

Islamabad/Peshawar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Wednesday served a legal notice to former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai demanding that she reply to the letter within 10 days or pay compensation to the tune of Rs 30 million.

Addressing a press conference, the PTI leader, flanked by women leaders of the party, said that Gulalai was used for character assassination of party chairman Imran Khan.

He also said that Gulalai has been asked to resign from her MNA seat and if she doesn’t the party will ask the Election Commission of Pakistan to de-notify her.

“[Ayesha Gulalai] is in violation of Article 63 by not resigning,” said Chaudhry.

Chaudhry said that since Gulalai has accused the party of moral and financial corruption, she should no longer remain on the NA seat on PTI’s ticket. He added that if she fails to resign, the party will request the Election Commission of Pakistan to denotify her.

“We know that she [Gulalai] met Amir Muqam a day before (she held the press conference),” Chaudhry maintained, implying that she was in talks with PML-N.

Fawad Chaudhry accused former party member Ayesha Gulalai for taking Rs. 50 million from ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N in order to campaign against PTI chief Imran Khan

Another party member, Alia Hamza, expressed her anger at Gulalai’s allegations, saying that Imran Khan had never disrespected her or any other woman party member.

“Our party is called the women’s party,” Alia claimed. “With her accusations, she has not insulted Mr Khan — she has insulted us (women).”

In an angry tirade, she asked why Gulalai remained in the party for four years if she was facing harassment. She accused her of ruining politics for women for personal gains.

“You weren’t even part of the core committee, yet you sat on the stage with party leaders during the (thanksgiving celebrations),” she said. “Imran Khan and the party gave you immense respect.”

Meanwhile, addressing a presser in Peshawar, PTI women wing has warned it will move the tribal jirga if Ayesha Gulalai does not withdraw her allegations of misconduct against party chief Imran Khan.

Women wing president Naeema Naz said they will approach the jirga if Gulalai does not take back her allegations that Imran Khan “is a characterless person” and “sent inappropriate text messages to her”.

“Why had she been silent all this time over the text message she said she received [from him] in 2013?” Naz questioned, a day after Gulalai, the former PTI MNA, quit her party claiming the honour of women was not safe in the party because of Imran Khan.

MPA Zareen Zia, claimed that Gulalai had levelled “baseless” and “false” accusations at the party chief.

Zareen noted that Gulalai had been made member of the central executive committee in PTI. “She wanted NA-1 ticket and when it was refused, she left the party. She has left two parties before also.”

“Why didn’t she think of respect when she was taking incentives during the past four years?” The MPA claimed that Amir Muqam, the provincial president of PML-N, was behind “all this matter”.