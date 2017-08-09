PTI rejects NA body on Gulalai’s charges

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Tuesday categorically rejected an ethics committee approved by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to look into allegations of harassment against lawmakers, fearing that it could be used to victimise political opponents in the future.

A letter addressed to the speaker by Shireen Mazari, PTI’s chief whip in the National Assembly, said that the party rejected the formation of a committee that would comprise parliamentarians — a majority of whom belong to the government benches — as a body involving its political opponents has “no credibility”.