PTI, QWP short lived alliance

Situationer

Tariq Saeed

What may be called an unnatural alliance between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) of former Interior Minister Aftab Ahmad Sherpao eventually came to an end on Sunday when following the announcement of former ending the short lived alliance with the later, the senior minister in the Pervez Khattak led Khyber Pukhtunkhwa government, Sikandar Sherpao of QWP along with three other colleagues in the provincial cabinet resigned from their slots. Those resigned besides Sikandar Sherpao, include minister for labour Anisa Zeb Tahir Kheli and two advisors to Chief Minister KP, Arshad khan Umerzai and Abdul Karim Khan.

The announcement to this effect was made Sunday by none else but the Party chief Aftab Ahmad Sherpao who served the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (the than NWFP) twice in the capacity of Chief Minister Sunday.

The PTI spokesman and KP information Minister Shah Farman, it may be recalled had on Saturday announced in a press conference in Islamabad that PTI was ending its alliance with QWP. Shah Farman had said that Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao did not support the PTI stance on Panama papers case. “We could go along with QWP only for power”. Shah Farman had said sighting the reasons that Aftab Sherpao did not support PTI on Panama issue whole heartedly and that the manifesto of the two parties also did not match. He claimed that the decision to part ways with QWP was taken by PTI chief Imran Khan and that the PTI took the decision on principles.

Aftab Sherpao on the other hand claimed that no doubt they formed part of the PTI government in KP but that did not mean they will support PTI in every issue or will play second fiddle to Imran and his team. “Every party has its manifesto and we adopted principled stance over Panama issue”. Sherpao said and lamented that according to a written agreement arrived at between the two parties twenty months back both were required to settle their disputes if any through mutual understanding and negotiation but he was informed about the ending of alliance through the media which was unfair.

The QWP it may be recalled, had joined the PTI led coalition government in the very outset of the 2013 general elections with Jamaat-Islami (JI) and the Jamhoori Watan Party led by the incumbent senior minister KP Shahram Khan Tarakai another junior partners. The QWP was given three ministerial slots with its senior leader Sikandar Sherpao, made the senior minister.

However, the Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak had in November 2013 sacked three ministers over charges of corruption and incompetence as well as holding fake degree. Those sacked include two ministers of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) a coalition partner in the KP government and a PTI minister from Hazara. Those removed from the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa provincial cabinet included Yousaf Ayub, Bakht Baidar Khan and Ibrar Hussein.

Both Bakht Baidar Khan and Ibrar Hussein who held the portfolios of Labour, Man Power & Industry and Forest & Environment respectively belonged to the coalition partner Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) of former Chief Minister NWFP Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao.

The third minister who was sacked from the cabinet by the Chief Minister was Yousaf Ayub Khan who was a PTI law maker and returned to KP assembly from KP -50 Haripur 11. He held the important ministry of communication and works.

Feeling perturbed over the expulsion, of two ministers of the Qaumi Watan party (QWP) from the PTI led coalition government of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa over the charges of corruption and incompetence Sikandar Sherpao the QWP leader had struck back on the PTI government and announced parting ways with the PTI after few days.

The disgruntled Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) led by the former Interior Minister and a PPP dissident Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao rejoin the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led coalition government of the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa in October 2015 as a result of formal agreement to this inked between the top leaders of the two parties in the last week of September 2015.

The agreement was signed in Islamabad by the PTI Secretary General Jehangir Tareen and Chief Minister KP Mr. Pervez Khattak and QWP’s parliamentary leader in KP assembly Sikandar Sherpao and her MPA Anisa Zeb Tahir Kheli, saying that “both the parties will cooperate with each other in the larger interest of the people of the province and QWP will also join the coalition government in the Province”.

Insiders said though CM Pervez Khattak kept pulling the alliance with QWP to the possible extent, certain quarters in the PTI provincial leadership was not happy with this arrangement and even conveyed their grievances to the Party chief Imran Khan as well.

However, this time the alliance between the two parties heaving divergent views on certain issues, though lived for more than twenty months yet met its logical fate and ended ten months before the expiry of the term of the government.