PTI questions ECP’s impartiality, says other parties’ funding being ignored

Casting doubts over the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) impartiality, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Saturday questioned the commission’s jurisdiction in scrutinising the party’s old financial statements in a reply submitted to the Supreme Court.

The reply has been submitted in relation to a petition filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, who seeks Imran Khan’s disqualification over what he terms are irregularities in his party’s financial accounts.

The PTI has responded by saying that the PTI remains the focus of the ECP’s scrutiny while irregularities in accounts of other political parties are being ignored.

It said that the ECP is trying to declare PTI a ‘foreign-funded party’ although it does not have the authority to do so.

PTI’s reply, submitted by counsel Anwar Mansoor, further states that the ECP cannot conduct a fair inquiry because of its impartiality and bias against PTI.

The ECP, in turn, submitted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s financial documents for the past six years in the Supreme Court.

Documents also include PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s certificate stating that the party has not received funds from a prohibited source.

It also submitted financial documents for other major political parties, including the PPP, PML-F, PML-N, JI, MQM-P and PML-Q, but the documents cover a much shorter time span as compared to the papers submitted for PTI.—INP

