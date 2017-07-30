PTI to push for PM candidate unanimously

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a parliamentary committee meeting on Saturday decided to push for a nominee unanimously supported by opposition parties for the vacant post of prime minister after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from public office after a landmark Supreme Court ruling in the Panama Papers case on Friday.

During the meeting chaired by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the party’s leaders discussed the Panamagate verdict and its repercussions on the political climate in Pakistan.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi after the meeting said he had conveyed the party’s desire to field a unanimously agreed-upon candidate to Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah.

Qureshi announced that the party was fielding Yasmeen Rashid to contest by-polls for the NA-120 constituency left vacant after the deseating of Nawaz Sharif.

Imran Khan also met with Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid and invited him to attend Sunday’s ‘thanksgiving day’ gathering in Islamabad. Sheikh Rashid accepted the invitation. The PTI’s parliamentary party expressed satisfaction and gratitude over the Supreme Court verdict in the Panamagate case, with Khan terming the decision a “historic” one.