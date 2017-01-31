PTI politicising Panama papers for petty political gains: Anusha

Islamabad

Minister of State of Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rahman Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was politicising the Panama papers issue for petty political gains.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, the minister said that PTI had failed to produce any single evidence in the court on Panama papers and now they were just misleading the people on the issue.

She said that politicians had to face allegations but Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was the only political leader, who had presented himself for accountability for false allegations levelled by the opponent political party.

She said the people were fully supporting the Prime Minister as they knew that his name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers and that the matter was propagated just to mislead them. The minister said it was for the first time in the history of the country that old money transactions’ record was provided with full documents before the honorable court.

She said despite negative propaganda, the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz continued working on fulfillment of its agenda of making Pakistan a prosperous and progressive country. She said even PTI chief himself was a confused person as evident from the facts and figures which he daily said in public, refutes those contained in the documents available with the court.

Central leader Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Talal Chaudhry said that chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan should stop misleading people on Panama papers and present trail of foreign funding to his party.

Meanwhile, Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to prove any allegation in the supreme court regarding the Panama Papers case.

Talking to the media here outside the Supreme Court, the minister said the PTI leaders were actually trying to propagate the matter just to mislead the people as they had failed to produce any evidence in support of their allegations.

He said the PTI wanted to prolong the Panama issue to the maximum for petty political gains. However, it would face defeat in the 2018 general election, which would be won by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with the massive support of people, he added.

The people, he said, were well aware of the PTI’s tactics, which had multiplied its chief’s frustration as he was not expecting such public response despite strong propaganda. He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the country was moving towards economic progress. Several new projects were being initiated to improve the living standard of the people, he said.

He said the PTI should pay attention to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where it was in government and improve its governance as it had failed to meet the aspirations of the people there. He said that Imran Khan had even change his legal counsel but he couldn’t prove anything.

He said that Imran Khan had promoted the culture of hatred and malignity in the country’s politics and asked him to change this style of doing politics and try to promote respect and dignity in the politics.—APP