PTI not to win electoral support in Sindh: CM

Murad rules out any fissures in PPP

Hyderabad

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf would fail to win political and electoral support in Sindh. ‘The PTI has no future in Sindh. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will again form the government in Sindh,’ he said while talking to the media in the rural town Bubak, Jamshoro district. Responding to a question, the CM ruled out that his party would enter in any electoral alliance with the PTI at the central level.

‘The PTI is not going to come in a position in Sindh to make the PPP think about forming an electoral alliance with that party,’ he said. The CM condemned the terrorist attacks on Friday in different parts of the country including Karachi where 4 policemen were shot dead in a terror attack. He informed that stringent security measures had been planned for the Eid holidays.

Earlier, the CM met delegations of local people and PPP workers at his native village in Waharn. Earlier, talking to the media at Hyderabad Airport, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah ruled out any fissures in Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sindh chapter while asserting that the party remained united under its leadership. Although he accepted that in other provinces defections had occurred in the PPP, he stressed that his party was becoming more stronger in Sindh. ‘In Sindh more people are joining the PPP,’ he said. When asked about the statement of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in which he reportedly said that the chief minister in Sindh would be changed, the CM replied that he was unaware of such a statement. He also clarified that he was misquoted that he would not be able to present the next provincial budget.—APP