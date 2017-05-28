PTI MNA, MPA held for PESCO office ransacking

Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner Malakand Zafar Ali Khan has confirmed arrest of MNA Junaid Akbar Khan and Adviser to the Chief Minister KP Shakeel Khan for alleged ransacking of the PESCO Office, situated in Batkhala area of district Malakand.

Talking to APP, Deputy Commissioner Malakand Zafar Ali Khan said that the situation is now under control and the mob led by two parliamentarians allegedly attack PESCO Office. He also confirmed registering of FIR against two PTI parliamentarians Member National Assembly Junaid Akbar Khan and MPA Shakeel Khan, Adviser to the Chief Minister.

He said the PTI leaders were leading protesters, who ransacked the PESCO office and torched office furniture and records during the protest against load-shedding. The levies personnel took the PTI leaders into custody for ransacking the PESCO office, he informed. Giving detail, Deputy Commissioner Zafar Ali Khan said that a mob led by adviser to Chief Minister KP Shakeel Khan barged into the PESCO office in Batkhela area of Malakand.

The protesters torched furniture and office record, he informed. He said now the situation is fully under control. He said now one would be allowed to take law into his hands. He said there is another mob of Pakistan People Party as well but extra lives forces were called who ensured protection of govt buildings and properties.

When contacted spokesperson of PESCO Shoukat Afzal confirmed that three of the grid stations comprising Rehman Baba, Kohat Industrials area and University Town have been hijacked by two PTI MPAs Fazal Elahi and Arif Yousaf along with a strong mob of PTI workers last night and they are still there by operating the grid stations.

He said, PTI workers led by Fazal Elahi entred into the Hazar Khwani grid station and a large number of the PTI workers gathered outside the grid station by staging protest demonstration.

I don’t say to where we can lodge our complained as the PTI govt is backing all that mobs who attack on the grid stations,” he informed. “We have made a request to the police for FIR against the two but so far no FIR has been registered. The police personnel were also called but of no vain, he added.

We want to avoid any untoward incident,” he said, adding, We are helpless in all institution.—APP