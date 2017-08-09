PTI leader files petition in ECP seeking ban on Nawaz’s political activities

ISLAMABAD: Dr Yasmin Rashid, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate for NA-120, on Wednesday filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking a ban on the former prime minister’s political activities.

The petition, requesting that Nawaz be disqualified from holding any post in any political party, was filed ahead of Nawaz’s rally to his hometown of Lahore from Islamabad via GT Road.

Rashid is the PTI candidate for NA-120, the seat left vacant following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court.

Following Nawaz’s disqualification under Article 62 of the Constitution, the opposition has doubled down on its demand that he steps down from his continued role in the PML-N.

On Tuesday, the ECP issued a notice to the PML-N for the appointment of a new party leader, stating that as per the Political Parties Order 2002, a disqualified lawmaker could not hold any office in a political party.

Earlier on Wednesday, PTI’s Babar Awan slammed the PML-N for the GT Road rally, lamenting that access to schools, colleges and hospitals had been blocked due to arrangements for the rally.

“Entire Punjab has been locked down. Where is the law over this lockdown?” he questioned, vowing that he would raise questions over the money spent on the rally.