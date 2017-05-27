PTI lawmaker allegedly turned on electricity supply from grid station

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly lawmaker and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fazal Elahi on Friday allegedly stormed into Hazarakhawan grid station which was switched off by PESCO due to power losses and forcefully switched on power supply along with party’s workers.

The MPA along with workers agitated against PESCO for prolonged loadshedding and illegally turned on power supply from the grid station.

Fazal Elahi told media on the occasion that PESCO had assured residents of the area that loadshedding would be reduced in the area; however, he deplored that the matter had not yet been resolved.

Meanwhile, PESCO spokesman clarified that the line losses in the area were more than 70 percent owing to which loadshedding was being carried out as per policy.

He said power pilferage in the constituency of the MPA were so much due to which Hazarkhawani grid station was overloaded.

He said that PESCO would reduce loadshedding hours in the holy month of Ramzan especially during Sehri, Aftari and Tarawhi’s times.

He requested the consumers to remove illegal direct hooks in respect of the holy month and use legal electricity supply.—APP