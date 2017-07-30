PTI gets NOC for public meeting on ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ today

Imran to announce future line of action

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been granted permission for today’s public meeting at Parade Ground, Shakarparian from 4.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. District Magistrate on Saturday issued No Objection Certification (NOC) to Raja Khurram Nawaz President Islamabad Region of PTI for the party’s public meeting today (Sunday) which they are calling “Youm-e-Tashakur” after Friday’s judgment of Supreme Court.

On Friday, the party chairman Imran Khan had given a call for this Day of Gratitude and asked all those who at some point of time during his 20-year long struggle had stood by him or walked with him briefly or for quite some time in this long political journey to come and join him to celebrate the ‘historic’ verdict. Meanwhile, PTI’s organizing committee has finalized all the necessary arrangements for today’s public meeting.

A senior leader of the party claimed it would be another tsunami of people and people of the twin cities would see an unprecedented number of people, elderly persons, youth, women and children participating in Sunday’s public meeting. This is going to be a game changer in the history of Pakistani politics, claimed a local leader. A worker of the PTI when contacted by Pakistan Observer said he along with dozens of his fellow PTI workers would attend the party public meeting on the call of the Chairman IMran Khan. Come what may, be it a rainy day or a hot sweltering Sunday, we are going to attend the public meeting as it’s the climax of Imran Khan’s politics and seemingly, an impossible thing has been made possible, he said.

Imran Khan in his talk to media after SC verdict against Nawaz Sharif and his family, had also indicated that he would give a line of action to his party workers for future so that no one could be spared from accountability. “This is the first step big dacoits are next in line,” he has said in a statement earlier issued to the newspapers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar of the PTI on Saturday reviewed arrangements of the PTI public meeting and directed the PTI organizing committee to make sure the participants of the public meeting face no untoward situation in case of rain or winds. Imran Khan and other top leadership of the party are in no mood to celebrate the fall of House of Sharif, said a senior party member. For them it is not a personal score setting, they have repeatedly particularly Imran Khan has reiterated that he is a waging a war against corruption and corrupt practices in the country. When asked if Imran Khan is going to spare Shahbaz Sharif as replacement of Nawaz Sharif, he said of course no. elevation of Shahbaz Sharif would not serve the purpose rather it is the continuation of the old practices against which we are struggling. Imran Khan will not spare anyone who is protecting corrupt legacy of Sharifs. It is nothing but only a change of label, said he.